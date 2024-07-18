Something unpredictable: Green Day's "Good Riddance" featured on ﻿'Deadpool & Wolverine'﻿ soundtrack

Green Day is featured on the soundtrack to the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

The punk trio's classic bitter breakup song-turned-graduation staple "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" is included on the album, which drops July 24.

Also on the track list are Avril Lavigne's "I'm with You," The Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris," Huey Lewis and the News' "The Power of Love" and *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye."

Deadpool & Wolverine, produced by Marvel Studios, hits theaters July 26. Disney is the parent company of Marvel Studios and ABC News.

Green Day, meanwhile, is set to launch a U.S. stadium tour July 29 in Washington, D.C. They'll be supporting their new album, Saviors, while also celebrating the respective 30th and 20th anniversaries of Dookie and American Idiot.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.