Soundgarden bassist shares name of song from unreleased album

Soundgarden bassist Ben Shepherd has revealed the name of a song off the band's unreleased album, which they'd been working on leading up to the 2017 death of frontman Chris Cornell.

In an Instagram post marking the anniversary of Cornell's May 18 death, Shepherd shares that he's been thinking of a song called "The Road Less Traveled," which Chris and drummer Matt Cameron had written "for our album that has yet to be named."

"Just hearing Chris' voice helps," Shepherd writes. "I know he did that for everyone he knew."

The status of the Soundgarden album has remained in limbo for several years due to disagreements between the band and Cornell's estate. In 2023, Soundgarden and Cornell's widow, Vicky Cornell, announced that they'd reached a reconciliation that would allow new music to be released, but in an interview later that year, Cameron said that a dispute was still ongoing and that the project continued to be "on hold."

Meanwhile, Soundgarden is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.

