Special David Bowie Record Store Day release announced on what would have been his 77th birthday

A special David Bowie release has been announced for the next Record Store Day, which is set for Saturday, April 20.

Waiting In The Sky (Before The Starman Came To Earth) features recordings made at Trident Studios in December 1971, featuring an early track list of songs for what would become Bowie's classic 1972 album, The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars.

The special release features four songs that didn't make it on Ziggy Stardust: "Round and Round," "Amsterdam," "Holy Holy" and "Velvet Goldmine." Missing from the album is "Starman," which was actually one of the last songs recorded for the album.

The announcement of the new release comes on what would have been Bowie’s 77th birthday, and several artists marked the occasion with tributes to the late rocker, who passed away in 2016.

The band Wilco released a cover of Bowie's "Space Oddity," which will be featured on their new Mountain Stage compilation album, Outlaws and Outliers, dropping April 19.

In addition, Blondie shared a tribute to Bowie on Instagram, writing, "'I don't know where I'm going from here, but I promise it won't be boring.' Happy Birthday, David!" Peter Frampton shared, "Happy Birthday David. We miss you dear brother."

And Bowie's wife Iman also shared a tribute to her late husband, sharing a picture of the rock star, along with #BowieForever.

Here is the track list for Waiting In The Sky (Before The Starman Came To Earth):

Side 1

"Five Years"

"Soul Love"

"Moonage Daydream"

"Round And Round"

"Amsterdam"

Side 2

"Hang On To Yourself"

"Ziggy Stardust"

"Velvet Goldmine"

"Holy Holy"

"Star"

"Lady Stardust"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.