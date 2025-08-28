'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere' will premiere Friday in Colorado

By Andrea Dresdale

Following the announcement that it would screen at the openings of both the New York Film Festival and the American Film Institute Festival on, respectively, Sept. 28 and Oct. 22, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere will now have its world premiere on Friday.

The film, which details the creation of Springsteen's album Nebraska, will open this year's Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Friday. Jeremy Allen White, who stars as Springsteen, director Scott Cooper and Jeremy Strong, who plays Springsteen's manager Jon Landau, will all be on hand for the screening, which takes place Friday at 6:30 p.m. MT.

Springsteen, meanwhile, is scheduled to attend the New York Film Festival premiere in September.

The movie officially arrives in theaters Oct. 24.

