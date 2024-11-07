Star of new horror flick 'Heretic' covers Bob Dylan's 'Knockin' on Heaven's Door' for the film

Are you ready for yet another cover of Bob Dylan's classic "Knockin' on Heaven's Door"?

The song, which Dylan recorded for the soundtrack of the film Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, has been covered by everyone from the Grateful Dead and Guns N' Roses to Avril Lavigne and Eric Clapton. Now Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher has recorded her version for the soundtrack of the new A24 horror film Heretic.

In the film, out on Nov. 8, Thatcher and Chloe East play two Mormon missionaries who try to convert a character played by Hugh Grant — who turns out to be a very bad guy. The new version of the song is heard at the end of the film. Thatcher says her version feels "very melancholic and feminine and more dreamy and atmospheric."

“It works with the movie because Hugh Grant goes on a spiel about religion and Christianity, [and how] they’re all iterations of each other," she says.

Thatcher also allows that her version sounds very much like Mazzy Star's '90s hit "Fade Into You." And that's not the only '90s alt-rock band that's referenced in the film: At one point, Grant's character sings a bit of Radiohead's "Creep" to illustrate how similar it is to The Hollies' "The Air That I Breathe."

