Stars come out in London to watch Bruce Springsteen’s BST Hyde Park Show

Matthew Baker/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band headlined BST Hyde Park in London Thursday, July 6, and the huge crowd featured lots of famous faces.

According to Sky News, A-listers spotted taking in The Boss' performance from the VIP section included Peter GabrielJon Bon Jovi, tennis legend Roger Federer and Billy Joel, who plays his own BST Hyde Park show on Friday, July 7.

As for the concert itself, The Boss rocked the crowd with a three-hour show that included such classics as “Prove It All Night,” “Badlands,” “Thunder Road,” “Born to Run,” “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Dancing in the Dark” and more.

According to BBC News, at one point, Springsteen addressed an incident from his 2012 Hard Rock Calling Festival in Hyde Park, when he and Paul McCartney's performance of some covers got cut off because they had gone over curfew.

"I think it's time to go home," Springsteen told guitarist Steve Van Zandt about 15 minutes before the show was to end. "I'm telling you, if we don't go, they're going to pull the plug on us again," before adding, "f*** em."

Springsteen and the E Street Band play their second BST Hyde Park show on Saturday, July 8. Their tour returns to the U.S. with a two-night stand at Chicago's Wrigley Field on August 9 and 11. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!