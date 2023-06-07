Steely Dan to reissue 'Pretzel Logic' on vinyl

Another classic Steely Dan album is getting the reissue treatment. The latest is the band's third album, Pretzel Logic, which will be reissued on vinyl for the first time in 35 years.

The reissue, remastered from the original analog tapes, will drop July 28 on 180-gram black vinyl, along with a premium 45 RPM version on Ultra High-Quality vinyl.

Released in February 1974, Pretzel Logic was Steely Dan's first album to land in the Billboard Top 10, peaking at #8. It featured the hit single "Rikki Don't Lose That Number," which went to #4 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it their highest-charting single.

This is the third Steely Dan record to get a vinyl reissue. The reissue program, which Donald Fagen has overseen, started with their 1972 debut Can't Buy A Thrill, reissued in November 2022, followed by 1973's Countdown to Ecstasy, which dropped in May. The program plans to reissue four more albums — 1975's Katy Lied, 1976's The Royal Scam, 1977's Aja and 1980's Gaucho — over the next year.

Pretzel Logic is available for preorder now.

