Steely Dan/Doobie Brothers guitarist Jeff "Skunk" Baxter sets West Coast tour dates

Guitarist Jeff "Skunk" Baxter, best known for his work with Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, has announced a West Coast tour.

Baxter, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020 as a member of the Doobies, will perform August 6 through August 23 in various California cities, including Oakland, West Hollywood and Mill Valley. You can find details on JeffSkunkBaxter.com.

The tour is in support of Baxter's first solo album, 2022's Speed of Heat, which features contributions by his old Steely Dan/Doobie Brothers pal Michael McDonald, plus country star Clint Black and blues guitarist Jonny Lang.

In addition to his own songs, Baxter's set lists include some of the songs he played on while with Steely Dan and the Doobies, including "Do It Again," "Rikki Don't Lose that Number" and "China Grove."

In addition to recording and touring, Baxter has one of the most interesting side jobs in rock 'n' roll: He's built a successful consulting career, advising the government and the Defense Department on missile defense and counterterrorism.

In an interview in Stars and Stripes, Baxter, who has top-secret clearances, said he also teaches jazz improvisation to intelligence analysts, which apparently helps with their problem-solving abilities.

