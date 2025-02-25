Stephen Stills, Neil Young, Billy Idol set for Light Up The Blues benefit concert

Stephen Stills and Neil Young are set to perform together at the upcoming Light Up The Blues fundraiser for Autism Speaks.

The show, hosted by Stills and his wife, Kristen, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Autism Speaks, which is "dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families."

The show will be held April 26 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, with a lineup that also includes Billy Idol, Linda Perry, Cat Power, Christina Applegate and Stephen's sons, Chris Stills and Oliver Stills.

“We are once again feeling grateful that we can play a part in helping Autism Speaks to fulfill their mission of creating such meaningful progress for autistic people and their families," Stephen and Kristen share. "All the amazing artists joining us to celebrate autistic people will give our audience a night to remember for many years to come and we can’t wait to be with them once again!”

This is the seventh year of the charity show, which launched in 2013 at Club Nokia in Los Angeles. Young has played previous installments, as have such artists as Crosby, Stills & Nash, John Mayer, Jack Black, Patti Smith, Joe Walsh, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow.

Tickets for Light Up The Blues go on sale Friday.

In other Stephen Stills news, he'll join Judy Collins at her 85th birthday celebration in New York. Judy Collins and Friends: 85 Years of Music and Protest is happening March 8 at The Town Hall in New York. Other artists on the bill include Rickie Lee Jones and Paula Cole.

