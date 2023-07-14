Steve Hackett dropping live album 'Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton' in September

Steve Hackett is giving fans at home a taste of his live show with the new live audio/visual album Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton, dropping September 15.

The album was recorded in Brighton, U.K, on Hackett's 2022 tour, in which he and his band Genesis performed their classic album Foxtrot in its entirety to celebrate the record's 50th anniversary. A performance of the track "Watcher in the Skies" is out now.

Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton will be released as a limited two-CD/Blu-ray set and a limited two-CD/two-DVD set, both featuring behind-the-scenes interviews. There will also be a limited Deluxe four-LP vinyl edition. All formats are available for preorder now.

Hackett will bring his Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights tour to North America this fall, with U.S. dates kicking off October 6 in Ithaca, New York. A complete list of dates can be found at hackettsongs.com.

Here is the track list for Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton:

"Intro/Ace of Wands"

"The Devil's Cathedral"

"Spectral Mornings"

"Every Day"

"A Tower Struck Down"

"Basic Instincts"

"Camino Royale"

"Shadow of the Hierophant"

"Watcher of the Skies"

"Time Table"

"Get 'Em Out by Friday"

"Can Utility and the Coastliners"

"Horizons"

"Supper's Ready"

"Firth of Fifth"

"Los Endos"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.