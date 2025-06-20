Steve Hackett releases live video for 'The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway' track 'Fly on a Windshield'

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett is sharing another preview of his upcoming live album, The Lamb Stands Up Live at the Royal Albert Hall, which will be released July 11.

The album is a live recording from Hackett's U.K. tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of the legendary Genesis concept album The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway. He just released a video featuring a live performance of the track "Fly on a Windshield," featuring a guest appearance from Marillion's Steve Rothery.

Hackett calls the performance "one of my favorite moments on the album," noting, "I very much enjoyed creating my guitar contribution for this track, and on this release is also Steve Rothery’s fabulous contribution, as we exchange licks."

The Lamb Stands Up Live at the Royal Albert Hall will be released as a special-edition two-CD and Blu-ray set, as well as on vinyl as a deluxe four-LP set. Both are available for preorder now.

Hackett is set to revisit The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway once again this fall when he brings his Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights and Solo tour to North America. The trek kicks off Oct. 4 in Ithaca, New York, and wraps Nov. 22 in Portland, Oregon. A complete list of dates can be found at hackettsongs.com.

