Steve Miller Band cancels tour dates due to extreme weather

Steve Miller Band has canceled their upcoming tour due to the extreme weather conditions hitting the U.S.

"You make music with your instincts You live your life by your instincts Always trust your instincts…," began a post on Miller's social media accounts. "The Steve Miller Band has cancelled all of our upcoming tour dates."

“The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable,” the post continued. “So… You can blame it on the weather...The tour is cancelled.”

As for the future, the post, signed by Steve, the Band and the crew, notes, “Don’t know where, don’t know when… We hope to see you all again," adding, "Wishing you all Peace, Love and Happiness, Please take care of each other."

Steve Miller Band was due to kick off their tour on Aug. 15 in Bethel, New York, with dates confirmed through Nov. 8 in Anaheim, California.

