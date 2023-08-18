Steve Miller gives fans insight into the making of 'The Joker' track “Sugar Babe”

Steve Miller is sharing another taste of his upcoming box set celebrating the 50th anniversary of his classic album The Joker.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is giving fans some insight into the album's opening track, "Sugar Babe," with the release of Sugar Babe Suite, a collection of three songs that demonstrate how the tune evolved during the making of the album. The trio includes an early version recorded in a hotel in 1972, a live performance from December 1973 and the album cut.

“Sugar Babe turned into a powerful electric riff in the studio, but in this first recording it’s just a small seed of an idea,” Miller shares. “Eventually it got defined on the stage and in the studio and that’s what you hear.”

You can listen to "Sugar Babe Suite" now via digital outlets.

Miller's box set, J50: The Evolution of The Joker, will be released September 15. It will feature not only the original album, but 27 previously unreleased recordings, some of which were taken from Miller's personal songwriting tapes, along with studio outtakes and more. There will also be six audio commentary tracks, with Miller taking fans through the "evolution" of the album.

J50: The Evolution of The Joker will be released digitally and as a two-CD or three-LP set with a seven-inch single. All formats are available for preorder now.

