Steve Perry left “emotionally stunned" after Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" named biggest song of all time

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Jill Lances

Forbes magazine recently reported that Journey's classic track "Don't Stop Believin'" was "officially the biggest song of all time," and it's gotten the band's former frontman Steve Perry in a reflective mood.

In a post on Instagram, Perry, who left Journey in 1987, writes that the article left him "emotionally stunned." 

“To be part of such a moment as this made me reflect on my parents,” he shares. “By that I mean, though I lost them both years ago, I was so happy for them because they are truly the reason this is happening.”
He adds “My dad was a singer and both of them were very musical. So on behalf of my Mom and Dad, I thank every one of you for so many years of support.”

Forbes' report claimed that "Don't Stop Believin'" was the biggest song because it was recently certified 18-times Platinum by the RIAA. It shares the milestone with Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse)," which earned the same certification in May.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

