Steve Perry left “emotionally stunned" after Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" named biggest song of all time

Forbes magazine recently reported that Journey's classic track "Don't Stop Believin'" was "officially the biggest song of all time," and it's gotten the band's former frontman Steve Perry in a reflective mood.
In a post on Instagram, Perry, who left Journey in 1987, writes that the article left him "emotionally stunned."
Forbes' report claimed that "Don't Stop Believin'" was the biggest song because it was recently certified 18-times Platinum by the RIAA. It shares the milestone with Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse)," which earned the same certification in May.
