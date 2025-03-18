Steve Winwood announces fall solo tour

Steve Winwood is headed out on a solo tour this fall.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced nine new East Coast dates that kick off Sept. 15 in Beverly, Massachusetts. The tour will also hit New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Pennsylvania before wrapping Sept. 28 in Niagara Falls, Canada.

Venue presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

The tour coincides with Winwood's appearance as special guest on two Tedeschi Trucks Band shows, Sept. 12 and Sept. 13 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

He'll also be a special guest for the Jeff Lynne's ELO BST Hyde Park show on July 13, which will be ELO's final concert. The Doobie Brothers and Dhani Harrison are also on the bill.

A complete list of dates can be found at SteveWinwood.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.