Stevie Nicks to be inducted into the Pollstar Live! Hall of Fame

By Jill Lances

Stevie Nicks is set to be inducted into the Pollstar Live! Hall of Fame, which honors artists, executives and venues "who have left an indelible mark on live music."

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will be honored during a ceremony at the 36th annual Pollstar Awards, taking place April 16 in Los Angeles.

"This year's inductees have not only reached the pinnacle of success but have made an indelible impact on the industry, shaping its future and inspiring generations to come," said Tim Leiweke, chairman and CEO of Oak View Group, which launched the Pollstar Live! Music Hall of Fame. "It's an honor to celebrate these artists, executives, and venues whose passion and innovation continue to drive live entertainment forward."

This year's other honorees include promoters Barrie Marshall and Louis Messina, and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

The Pollstar Live! Hall of Fame launched in 2018, with Garth Brooks the first-ever inductee.

