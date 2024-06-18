Stevie Nicks hints at new solo album

Stevie Nicks fans may soon hear some new music from the legendary singer.

In an interview with MOJO, Nicks reveals that she's been working on new music and may begin recording a new album this summer.

“At the end of [the] pandemic, I finally started to write again,” she tells the mag. “I’ve got this song about women’s rights that I think is really strong. And I wrote a song called 'The Vampire’s Wife,' which is one of the best things I’ve ever written. It’s a story song, like 'Gypsy’s' a story song, and 'Rhiannon’s' a story song.”

She adds, “So maybe that’s the beginning of an album.”

If she does record and release a new album, it would be Nicks' first solo record since 2011's In Your Dreams.

As for when fans may get to hear it, that’s another story. Stevie says her plans are to head into the studio after she wraps up her European tour, which kicks off July 3 in Dublin, and includes a headlining show at London’s Hyde Park on July 12.

A complete list of dates can be found at stevienicksofficial.com.

