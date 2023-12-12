Stevie Nicks to headline inaugural Lovin’ Life Music Fest

Stevie Nicks is set to headline the inaugural Lovin' Life Music Fest, taking place May 3-5 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Post Malone and Noah Kahan will also headline the festival, which promises more than 40 artists across three stages. The rest of the lineup will be announced at a later date.

Early bird tickets go on sale Thursday, December 14, at 8 a.m. ET. More info on the festival can be found at lovinlifemusicfest.com.

Stevie has two more concerts before she wraps her 2023 schedule. She plays Sacramento on Tuesday, December 12, and San Francisco on Friday, December 15. She also has several dates on the books for 2024, starting February 10 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A complete list of dates can be found at stevienicksofficial.com.

