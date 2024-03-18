Stevie Nicks announces new UK & European dates

Stevie Nicks has added some more overseas tour dates to her schedule.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is already confirmed to play BST Hyde Park in London on July 12. Now, she’s added five more shows in the U.K. and Europe.

Stevie’s U.K. tour will now kick off July 3 in Dublin, Ireland, followed by stops in Glasgow on July 6 and Manchester on July 9. Following the Hyde Park show, she’ll head to Antwerp, Belgium, on July 16, with the tour wrapping July 19 in Amsterdam.

Stevie announced the news with a message to her overseas fans, writing, "Europe… It's been too long."

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday at 12 p.m.

Before Stevie heads overseas, she has several more U.S. shows to play. She'll launch a new leg of her tour with a headlining set at the Lovin' Life Festival, happening May 3-5, and will wrap her U.S. shows with a co-headlining concert with Billy Joel on June 21 in Chicago. A complete list of dates can be found at stevienicksofficial.com.

