Stevie Nicks announces 2024 tour dates

courtesy of Live Nation

By Jill Lances

Stevie Nicks is extending her time on the road into next year. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced a new set of shows for 2024.

The latest additions kick off February 10 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with shows in Long Island, New York; Hollywood, Florida; New Orleans and more, before wrapping March 9 with a co-headlining show with Billy Joel in Arlington, Texas. The final date is actually a rescheduled show from April 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. local time.

Stevie still has several dates on the book for 2023. Next up, she'll play Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, September 27. A complete list of dates can be found at stevienicksofficial.com.

