Sting to coach Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg's teams for 'The Voice' knockout rounds

Sting is bringing his decades of music biz expertise to The Voice.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will join the NBC reality competition show as a "mega mentor" starting Nov. 11. He'll be an adviser to Snoop Dogg and Gwen Stefani's teams during the knockout rounds, where the contestants will select which songs they'll perform when they go up against their teammates in an effort to remain on the show. Each coach will choose a winner from their team to advance to the playoffs.

Jennifer Hudson will be the "mega mentor" to Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé's teams during these rounds.

Gwen Stefani is a huge admirer of Sting and The Police; a famous photo exists of a 13-year-old Gwen getting Sting's autograph. She recalled that Sting was mean to her at the time, but later apologized to her. In 2003, she inducted The Police into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Sting resumes his Sting 3.0 tour on Nov. 6 with his current power trio. His next date co-headlining with Billy Joel is Nov. 9 in Las Vegas.

