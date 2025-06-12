Sting covers ‘God Only Knows’ in tribute to Brian Wilson; Paul McCartney says he ‘loved him’

Sting has shared a musical tribute to The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, who died at the age of 82.

The Police frontman shared a clip on Instagram of him performing the Beach Boys classic "God Only Knows" during his concert in Rostock, Germany, on Wednesday.

"So today one of my heroes died, Brian Wilson from The Beach Boys. He’s gone to heaven,” Sting says in the clip. "So I wanna sing a song that I love." He captioned the clip, "Rest In Peace, Brian Wilson."

Sting’s performance is one of many tributes to Wilson that continue to pour in.

Paul McCartney shared his thoughts on Instagram, writing, "Brian had that mysterious sense of musical genius that made his songs so achingly special. The notes he heard in his head and passed to us were simple and brilliant at the same time."

"I loved him, and was privileged to be around his bright shining light for a little while. How we will continue without Brian Wilson, 'God Only Knows,'" he added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.