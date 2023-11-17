Sting to headline Lollapalooza India

Courtesy Lollapalooza India

By Jill Lances & Andrea Dresdale

Sting is heading to India in January. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to headline the 2024 installment of Lollapalooza India, marking his first performance at the iconic festival.

This is the second time the two-day festival is being held in India. It is happening at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai, January 27-28, with a bill that also includes Jonas BrothersHalsey and OneRepublic.

More than 35 acts are on the bill for Lollapalooza India, including U.K. rockers Royal Blood and Keane. The complete lineup can be found at lollaindia.com. Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!