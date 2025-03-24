Sting to headline inaugural Mexican Caribbean Music Festival

Sting is set to headline a brand-new festival in Mexico.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will headline the inaugural Mexican Caribbean Music Festival on May 17 at Zamna in Tulum, Mexico. The stop will be part of his Sting 3.0 tour, which has him backed by longtime guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas.

The festival will be a free event, although attendees will have to reserve tickets in advance.

Next up, Sting brings his tour to Cape Town, South Africa, on Tuesday. The tour returns to the U.S. with a three-night stand at Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, May 19, May 20 and May 22. A complete list of dates can be found at Sting.com.

