Sting to perform on CNN's 'The Fourth in America'

By Jill Lances & Andrea Dresdale

Sting is one of several musical acts who'll be ringing in Independence Day this year on CNN.

The cable network's fifth annual special The Fourth in America will air starting at 7 p.m. ET live on CNN. The special will feature coast-to-coast firework shows from Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, Las Vegas, San Diego, New Orleans, Nashville and Seward, Alaska.

Counting Crows and a reunited 4 Non Blondes are also set to perform, along with '90s alt-rockers CAKE and Sublime, Noah Kahan, The Fray and more.

CNN's The Fourth in America is hosted by Dana Bash, Boris Sanchez, Victor Blackwell and Sara Sidner.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

