Sting to play theaters on the Sting 3.0 tour

courtesy of Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation

By Jill Lances
Sting is hitting the road this fall on a brand new tour that will see him performing with a much smaller band in much smaller venues.
The rocker just announced dates for the Sting 3.0 tour, which will have him playing multiple nights in theaters across the country, backed by guitarist and longtime collaborator Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas.
The tour will kick off with a two-night stand at The Fillmore Detroit on September 17 and 18, and wrap with two nights at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on November 12 and 13. The tour will also feature multiple night stands in Toronto, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago and San Francisco, plus single nights in several other cities.
A presale for Sting fan club members kicks off Monday, March 11, with a Citi presale starting Tuesday, March 12, at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m.

Next up for Sting, he plays San Diego's Petco Park with Billy Joel on April 13. He's also booked to headline California's Beachlife Festival on May 3. A complete list of Sting dates can be found at sting.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

