Stone Temple Pilots approve of Kate Hudson's "Vasoline" cover

Atlantic

By Josh Johnson

Stone Temple Pilots are fans of Kate Hudson's cover of "Vasoline."

In a Facebook post, the "Interstate Love Song" outfit has shared the Almost Famous actor's rendition of the Purple classic, which she performed during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

"Kate !!!" STP writes in the caption, alongside a heart emoji.

You'll likely be hearing "Vasoline" on STP's upcoming tour with Live, during which they're celebrating the 30th anniversary of Purple. The outing kicks off in August.

Hudson, meanwhile, is releasing her debut album, Glorious, on May 17.

