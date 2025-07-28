The Stray Cats announce fall tour dates

The Stray Cats are hitting the road again.

The Rockabilly rockers, featuring original band members Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker and Slim Jim Phantom, have just announced dates for a new fall tour. The trek kicks off Oct. 25 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, and wraps Nov. 23 in Wheatland, California.

"What blows me away every time is how this music still connects — decades later, it’s just as raw, just as real. We see fans from every generation now," Setzer says.

"There’s nothing like the sound we make when the three of us hit the stage—it’s high-octane rockabilly, loud and proud. We’re fired up to bring that to fans across the country again!" Rocker adds. Phantom notes, "I’m thrilled and excited to be on the road in 2025 with the best Rockabilly band in the world!"

An artist presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

This is the first Stray Cats tour since summer 2024. In February, frontman Setzer announced he’d been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and that one of the side effects was that he was no longer able to play guitar.

But in March he announced that he was getting better and making progress. In April, on his 66th birthday, he shared video of him playing guitar again.

A complete list of dates can be found at straycats.com.

