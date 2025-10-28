The Stray Cats cancel tour due to Brian Setzer’s 'serious illness'

The Stray Cats have canceled their latest tour.

The band was supposed to kick off their a new tour on Oct. 25 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, but canceled the first two dates due to frontman Brian Setzer suffering a "serious illness." Now, they've scrapped the whole thing.

“I’m heartbroken to share, due to serious illness, I am unable to perform and very regrettably have to cancel our Stray Cats tour,” Setzer shared in a statement. “I know this affects so many people and I am devastated to have to deliver this news.”

He added, “I’ve been trying everything I can to go on and do these shows, but it is just not possible. I’ve been looking forward so much to being on stage with my band mates again and playing for all of our amazing fans, and I’m gutted.”

The tour was to feature original band members Setzer, Lee Rocker and Slim Jim Phantom, and would have been their first trek since February 2024. It was also supposed to be their first tour since Setzer's announcement in February that he'd been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and that one of the side effects was that he was no longer able to play guitar, although in September he shared video of him playing guitar again.

Ticketholders will get refunds at the point of purchase.

