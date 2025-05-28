Styx announces 18th studio album, 'Circling From Above'

Styx has revealed that their 18th studio album, Circling From Above, will be released July 18. They've also dropped the first single from the record, "Build and Destroy."

Circling From Above, Styx's first album of new material since 2021's Crash The Crown, will feature 13 tracks that a press release describes as navigating the "complexities of the human experience through the intersecting lenses of technology and nature."

"When you start writing an album, there's generally something that piques your imagination, and all of a sudden, you're a storyteller starting with the seed of a story," says guitarist/vocalist Tommy Shaw. "A good song is like a straight road — it'll get you to the next place."

While Circling From Above won't be available for streaming or download until July 18, vinyl and CD copies of the album are now available at StyxWorld.com. Fans will also be able to purchase them at stops on the band's Brotherhood of Rock tour with REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin and Don Felder, which kicks off Wednesday in Greenville, South Carolina.

Here is the track list for Circling From Above:

"Circling From Above"

"Build and Destroy"

"Michigan"

"King of Love"

"It's Clear"

"Forgive"

"Everyone Raise A Glass"

"Blue Eyed Raven"

"She Knows"

"Ease Your Mind"

"The Things That You Said"

"We Lost the Wheel Again"

"Only You Can Decide"

