Styx announces 2024 Las Vegas dates

Styx is returning to Las Vegas in 2024.

The rockers just announced five new shows at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The new dates kick off January 26 and are followed by shows on January 27, 31, February 2 and 3.

A Styx fan club presale begins Tuesday, October 3, at 10 a.m. PT, with the general onsale set for Friday, October 6, 10 a.m. PT.

Styx fans still have plenty of chances to see the band onstage in 2023. They are set to play Shipshewana, Indiana, on October 12, with several dates on the books for October and November. A complete list of Styx shows can be found at styxworld.com.

