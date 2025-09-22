Styx to perform 1978's 'Pieces of Eight' during new Vegas residency dates

After performing their 1977 album, The Grand Illusion, in its entirety during their 2025 Las Vegas residency, Styx is set to return to Sin City for a new set of shows focused on their 1978 album, Pieces of Eight.

Styx has announced five new residency dates — Jan. 23, 24, 28, 30 and 31 — at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Each show will have the band playing Pieces of Eight in its entirety, along with other classic hits.

A Citi presale kicks off Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, with other presales running through the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Released in September 1978, Pieces of Eight was Styx's eighth studio album. It was a top-10 hit for the band, peaking at #6 on the Billboard Albums chart, and went on to be certified triple Platinum by the RIAA. It featured the top-20 hit singles "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)" and "Renegade."

Styx released their 18th studio album, Circling From Above, in July. They are set to play Englewood, New Jersey, on Thursday. A complete list of dates can be found at StyxWorld.com.

