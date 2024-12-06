Styx & REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin announce dates for the Brotherhood of Rock tour

Styx and REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin are headed out on the road together.

The artists just announced dates for the Brotherhood of Rock tour, which will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their first tour together. The tour was announced with a video in which Cronin and Styx's Tommy Shaw magically switch bodies in their sleep.

The trek, which features former Eagles lead guitarist Don Felder as a special guest, will kick off May 28 in Greenville, South Carolina, and wrap Aug. 24 in Milwaukee.

A Citi presale for tickets begins Dec. 9 at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at styxworld.com.

Styx and Cronin, as frontman of REO Speedwagon, first toured together in 2000 and 2001, and this will mark the sixth time they’ve hit the road together.
In June, Styx went out on tour with Foreigner on the Renegades and Jukebox Heroes tour. The band is now on a solo tour, playing Durant, Oklahoma, on Friday. Back in September, REO Speedwagon announced they would stop touring in 2025 due to “irreconcilable differences.”

