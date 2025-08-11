Styx shares official video for Circling From Above track 'Forgive'

Styx has debuted a new video for the track "Forgive," from their recently released album Circling From Above.
"Forgive" is the second track Styx has released from Circling From Above, their first album of new material since 2021's Crash the Crown. They previously released the tune "Build and Destroy."
Styx are currently on their Brotherhood of Rock tour with REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin and Don Felder, which hits Saratoga Springs, New York, on Tuesday. A complete list of dates can be found at StyxWorld.com.
