Sweeten flow: Las Vegas doughnut shop announces signature Pearl Jam treat

EDDIE VEDDER ABC (ABC/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Pearl Jam's tour announcement just got a bit sweeter.

The Las Vegas-based shop Pinkbox Doughnuts has announced a new signature treat inspired by the grunge rockers. The Pearl Jam Dark Magic doughnut features a white frosted shell, raspberry jam and chocolate whip, and also includes "dark matter" sprinkles, named after the band's just-announced upcoming album.

You can grab a Pearl Jam Dark Magic doughnut on February 23 at one of seven participating Pinkbox stores. One random doughnut at each location will be filled with a pink ticket, which will win the buyer a pair of tickets to Pearl Jam's show in Las Vegas on May 16.

For more info, visit PinkboxDoughnuts.com.

The album Dark Matter drops April 19. Pearl Jam will launch a North American tour May 4 in Vancouver.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

