Syd Barrett documentary 'Have You Got it Yet?' coming to DVD + Blu-ray

The recent documentary about former Pink Floyd member Syd Barrett, Have You Got It Yet?: The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd, will be released on DVD and Bu-ray, as well as digitally and on demand, on July 19.
The DVD and Blu-ray include bonus features that didn't appear in the original movie, including two performances of the Barrett-penned "Arnold Layne," one featuring Gilmour and David Bowie from Gilmour's 2007 release, Remember That Night Live At The Royal Albert Hall, and the other from a 2007 tribute concert for Barrett that featured Gilmour, Mason and Richard Wright in their final performance as Pink Floyd.
Have You Got It Yet?: The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd on DVD and Blu-ray is available for preorder now.
