Syd Barrett documentary 'Have You Got it Yet?' coming to DVD + Blu-ray

The recent documentary about former Pink Floyd member Syd Barrett, Have You Got It Yet?: The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd, will be released on DVD and Bu-ray, as well as digitally and on demand, on July 19.

The film, which was originally released in June 2023, was directed by award-winning filmmaker Roddy Bogawa and the late album cover designer Storm Thorgerson, known for his work with Floyd, Led Zeppelin and others. It delves into the relationship between Pink Floyd and Barrett, who was responsible for giving the band its name. He left the group in1968 before they hit it big.

The film features interviews with Pink Floyd members David Gilmour, Roger Waters and Nick Mason, along with original band managers Peter Jenner and Andrew King.

The DVD and Blu-ray include bonus features that didn't appear in the original movie, including two performances of the Barrett-penned "Arnold Layne," one featuring Gilmour and David Bowie from Gilmour's 2007 release, Remember That Night Live At The Royal Albert Hall, and the other from a 2007 tribute concert for Barrett that featured Gilmour, Mason and Richard Wright in their final performance as Pink Floyd.

Bogawa is also interviewed for the DVD and Blu-ray versions, and he and the film’s producers offer commentary on the flick. Barrett’s paintings are also explored, plus there are spoken word performances of some of Barrett’s lyrics.

Have You Got It Yet?: The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd on DVD and Blu-ray is available for preorder now.

