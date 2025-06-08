Talking Heads’ David Byrne joins Olivia Rodrigo at Governor’s Ball

Talking Heads frontman David Byrne made a surprise appearance at New York's Governor's Ball on Saturday.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer came out during pop star Olivia Rodrigo's headlining set, joining her for Talking Heads' 1983 hit "Burning Down the House," with Olivia in red and Byrne in red-and-white. The two even performed some choreography to the song. You can see fan-shot video of the performance on social media.

Considering the fact that a downpour delayed the start of Olivia's set by an hour, it's fitting that the song includes the line, "Hold tight, we're in for nasty weather."

This has been a busy week for Talking Heads: On Thursday, they released the first-ever video for their iconic tune "Psycho Killer." The release marked the 50th anniversary of their live debut at CBGB in New York, during which they opened for the Ramones.

