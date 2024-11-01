Talking Heads share previously unreleased track from 'Talking Heads: 77' box set

Talking Heads have shared a previously unreleased track from their upcoming box set celebrating the band's debut album, Talking Heads: 77.
The latest is "Pulled Up (Alternate Pop Version)," a new take on the album's closing track.
Talking Heads: 77 (Super Deluxe Edition), dropping Nov. 8, will be made up of four LPs, one of which is a remaster of the original album. There's also an LP of unreleased demos and outtakes, along with the two-LP live album, Live at CBGB, New York, NY, Oct. 10, 1977.
Talking Heads: 77 (Super Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder now.
