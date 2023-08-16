The Talking Heads to reunite for 'Stop Making Sense' Toronto Film Festival Q&A

The Talking Heads are reuniting, but unfortunately for fans, they won't be playing music together.

Spin reports that band members David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison are set to take part in a Q&A at the Toronto Film Festival to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their classic concert film, Stop Making Sense.

A newly restored version of the film is set to screen at the festival on September 11, with the Q&A, moderated by Spike Jonze, to follow. Folks who are not in Toronto will be able to catch both at theaters across the country.

This is just one of the ways the 40th anniversary of the film will be celebrated. A24 is planning to release the newly restored Stop Making Sense nationally on September 23. Plus, a deluxe reissue of the soundtrack is dropping on August 18 and can be preordered now.

Directed by Jonathan Demme, Stop Making Sense was recorded over three shows at Hollywood's Pantages Theater in December 1983. It is considered by many to be the greatest concert film of all time. In 2021, it was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry.

