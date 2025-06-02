Tears for Fears announce six new Las Vegas dates

Tears for Fears are set for a return to Las Vegas.

The band just announced six new shows of their Songs for a Nervous Planet residency at BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The shows will take place Sept. 24, Sept. 26 and Sept. 27, and Oct. 22, Oct. 24 and Oct. 25.

A Citi presale kicks off Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, followed by an artist presale on Wednesday at the same time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Tears for Fears originally launched their Songs for a Nervous Planet residency at BleauLive in October 2024. They returned to the venue for three more shows in February.

The residency coincided with the release of Tears for Fears' first-ever live album, Songs For A Nervous Planet, which came out in October. It featured live recordings of their classics, like "Everybody Wants to Rule the World," "Sowing the Seeds of Love," "Shout" and "Head Over Heels," taken from their 2022 The Tipping Point Tour.

In addition, the album included new studio tracks: "Emily Said," "Say Goodbye To Mum And Dad," "Astronaut" and "The Girl That I Call Home."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.