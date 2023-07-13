'The Bear’s' executive producer on getting the rights to AC/DC song: “the hype was intimidating”

AC/DC's "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)" is featured in season 2 of FX's The Bear, but executive producer Josh Senior tells Billboard there was a real worry they wouldn't be able to secure the rights to the tune.

“Everybody I’ve ever talked to about licensing music always told me AC/DC was hard to get, hard to pay for, hard to contact, hard to deal with,” he says. “And we knew we wanted that song.”

It turns out, all Josh's worry was for nothing. He notes, “They ended up being amazing and awesome. But the hype was intimidating.”

"If You Want Blood (You've Got It)" appears on AC/DC/s sixth studio album, Highway To Hell, which was the last to feature lead singer Bon Scott. It appears in episode 9 of The Bear, as the restaurant gets ready to open.

