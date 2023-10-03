'The Last Waltz' 45th anniversary celebration includes soundtrack reissue and return to theaters

Last April marked the 45th anniversary of The Band's iconic concert film The Last Waltz, and now the occasion is being marked with a new reissue, screenings and more.

The celebrations start on October 6 with the release of a three-LP audiophile pressing of the soundtrack. That will be followed that evening by a record release party taking place at Analog inside the Hutton Hotel in Nashville, which will feature an exhibit of photos of The Band and Bob Dylan by Ernst Haas, as well as a Q&A with the soundtrack's producer and engineer, Rob Fraboni.

And fans who never got to see The Last Waltz on the big screen will now get their chance. Fathom Events will bring the movie back to theaters nationwide for one night only on November 5, with screenings at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Information on which theaters will be showing The Last Waltz can be found at fathomevents.com.

The Last Waltz, directed by Martin Scorsese, focused on The Band's farewell concert, which took place Thanksgiving Day in 1976 at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. It featured guest appearances by Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Dr. John, Ronnie Wood, Neil Diamond, Van Morrison, Neil Young and more.

Considered one of the greatest concert documentaries of all time, in 2019 the film was selected for preservation by the Library of Congress for the National Film Registry.

