'The Lost Manuscript' of Grateful Dead songwriter Robert Hunter to be released in October

A new Grateful Dead book penned by late songwriter Robert Hunter is due for release later this year.

Hunter wrote The Silver Snarling Trumpet: The Birth of the Grateful Dead—The Lost Manuscript of Robert Hunter in the early '60s, and its existence has been the subject of a lot of speculation amongst Deadheads. The book had been in Hunter's attic for years, but it's finally going to see the light of day.

Hachette Books is set to release The Silver Snarling Trumpet on October 8, giving fans insight into the origin story of the band and Hunter's partnership with Jerry Garcia. It will feature a foreword by Dead & Company's John Mayer, with an introduction by author and former Dead publicist Dennis McNally and an afterword by Hunter's close friend Brigid Meier.

Hunter is best known for writing such Grateful Dead classics as "Dark Star," "Ripple," "Truckin'," “Uncle John’s Band” and more. He passed away in September 2019 at the age of 78.

The book is available for preorder now.

In addition to the book, Hunter's 1974 debut solo album, Tales of the Great Rum Runners, is getting a deluxe reissue on June 7. It will feature a newly remastered version of the album along with 16 previously unreleased recordings. The first track released from the record is a remastered version of "Standing at Your Door."

You can listen to "Standing at Your Door" now via digital outlets and YouTube.

Tales Of the Great Rum Runners (Deluxe Edition) be released as a two-CD and two-LP set, and will also get its first-ever digital release. It is available for preorder now.

