'The McCartney Legacy Volume 2' coming in December

ABC/ Heidi Gutman

By Jill Lances

The early days of Paul McCartney's post-Beatles career was explored in the first volume of the book The McCartney Legacy, and now the second volume is on its way. 

In celebration of National Book Day, a post on The McCartney Legacy social media account announced that Volume 2 of the series will be released on December 10, 2024.

The new edition will pick up where Volume 1 left off, covering McCartney's life and career between 1974 and 1980, a time when he was enjoying huge success with his band Wings.

The McCartney Legacy Volume 1, written by Allan Kozinn and Adrian Sinclair, was released in December 2022. It covered the years between 1969 to 1974, delving into McCartney's creative life right after The Beatles broke up. It featured interviews with fellow musicians, tour managers, producers and more.

Of course, McCartney has released his own book about his life, although it focused more on his music. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present was released in November 2021.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!