'The McCartney Legacy Volume 2' coming in December

The early days of Paul McCartney's post-Beatles career was explored in the first volume of the book The McCartney Legacy, and now the second volume is on its way.

In celebration of National Book Day, a post on The McCartney Legacy social media account announced that Volume 2 of the series will be released on December 10, 2024.

The new edition will pick up where Volume 1 left off, covering McCartney's life and career between 1974 and 1980, a time when he was enjoying huge success with his band Wings.

The McCartney Legacy Volume 1, written by Allan Kozinn and Adrian Sinclair, was released in December 2022. It covered the years between 1969 to 1974, delving into McCartney's creative life right after The Beatles broke up. It featured interviews with fellow musicians, tour managers, producers and more.

Of course, McCartney has released his own book about his life, although it focused more on his music. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present was released in November 2021.

