'The Osbournes'﻿ podcast returning September 12

By Josh Johnson

The Osbournes are back, in podcast form.

The heavy metal family's audio series will return after a five-year hiatus beginning September 12. Ozzy and Sharon will be joined by kids Jack and Kelly for the show.

"Nothing is off limits," Sharon tells Rolling Stone, to which Kelly replies, "I wish there were things that were off limits."

You can get a preview of said no-limits discussions in the podcast's trailer, which is streaming now on YouTube.

The first season of The Osbournes podcast premiered in 2018 and featured 10 episodes. That, of course, followed The Osbournes TV show, which aired from 2002-2005.

The Osbourne family is also set to return to the TV world with the upcoming series Home to Roost, which will document Ozzy and Sharon's move back to the U.K. after years of living in Los Angeles.

