'The Phil Collins Story' multimedia show to tour North America in 2025

Phil Collins may have retired from touring, but his music is going on the road next year.

The Phil Collins Story, described as a "docu-concert" and an "immersive musical journey," will visit 50 North American cities in 2026, starting Feb. 11 in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The production features live musicians and state-of-the-art audio, projections and lighting. It will cover Phil's entire career, from his time with Genesis through his solo career and his work with Disney on projects like Tarzan.

The project is written and staged by Dean Elliott, who created a similar production, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, which is currently touring the world. Dean says in a statement, "It is truly an honor to collaborate on a project celebrating the music of Phil Collins. His work continues to inspire global audiences, and we're excited to bring that energy to the stage."

Collins, whose final show with Genesis was in 2022, has dealt with a variety of health issues that prevent him from playing the drums. He was hospitalized last summer for knee surgery and was not able to join his bandmates in September for press appearances for the new 50th anniversary reissue of the Genesis album The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, also due to health issues.

