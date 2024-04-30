'The Who’s Tommy', David Byrne earn Tony Award nominations

CBS

By Jill Lances

Nominees for the 2024 Tony Awards were announced on Tuesday, April 30, with The Who's Tommy and Talking Heads frontman David Byrne both earning nominations.

The Who's Tommy is nominated in the Best Revival of a Musical category. The 1993 original run won five Tony Awards, including Best Direction for Des McAnuff and Best Original Score for The Who's Pete Townshend.

Byrne and Fatboy Slim earned a nomination in the category of Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre for Here Lies Love, about the rise and fall of Imelda Marcos, the former first lady of the Philippines. Also nominated in that category is former Arcade Fire member Will Butler for the Stereophonic.

This isn't Byrne's first time being recognized by the Tonys. In 2021, he won an honorary Tony Award for his production American Utopia.

The Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air live on CBS on Sunday, June 16, at 8 p.m. ET and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

