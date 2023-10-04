'The Yes Album (Super Deluxe Edition)' box set coming in November

Yes' 1971 hit The Yes Album will be reissued next month as an expanded box set.

The Yes Album (Super Deluxe Edition), dropping November 24, will contain four CDs, a Blu-ray and an LP. It will feature a newly remastered version of the album on both CD and LP, expanded to include rarities, instrumentals and early takes. It will also feature new mixes, including a Dolby Atmos mix.

In addition, there will be two previously unreleased concerts from 1971, recorded in Gothenburg, Sweden, and New Haven, Connecticut, with live performances of tracks like “Yours Is No Disgrace," “Perpetual Change,” “Astral Traveller," “Everydays” and more.

"The Yes Album represents to me the invention of 70's Yes. This was aided by leaving outside material off the record and heavily investing in the influences we brought together, particularly the arrangement skills and utilizing the available best technology," Yes guitarist Steve Howe shares. "Our adventurism shows in the originality of the music and lyrics, as none of us had done anything quite like this before."

The Yes Album (Super Deluxe Edition) will also be released digitally and on streaming platforms. You can listen to the first track from the set, an early version of "I've Seen All Good People," now via digital outlets and YouTube.

Released February 1971, The Yes Album was the third studio album from the band. It was their first to feature Howe and their last with keyboardist Tony Kaye, who later returned for 1983's 90125. It was a huge commercial success for Yes and went Platinum by the RIAA.

