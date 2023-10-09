Thieves steal ‘Food on the Move’ tractor

The local non-profit group ‘Food on the Move,’ which grows fresh produce for people in need, suffered a major setback last night when someone stole their Kubota tractor from their property near Apache and Harvard.

“We came in this morning and someone had hot-wired the tractor, hooked it right to the trailer, and drove it through the fence behind us,” said Food on the Move CEO Kevin Harper, who was inspecting the damage to the fence this morning.

He says it will cost at least $35,000 to replace the tractor and another $10,000 for the trailer.

He says it will also be expensive to repair the fencing.

It couldn’t come at a worse time too for the group, because they were just about to start their fall planting, and he says this puts them way behind.

