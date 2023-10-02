This Barbie is a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer

Stevie Nicks displays Barbie doll images onstage in NYC; DJ Moran/ABC News

By Andrea Dresdale

This Barbie is a Gold Dust Woman.

Yes, Mattel has launched a Stevie Nicks Barbie Doll, which is available now. She's dressed in a black outfit inspired by the one Stevie wore on the cover of Rumours, and also wears platform boots and a crescent moon necklace. She even comes with a ribbon-festooned tambourine.  Her flowing blonde hair is styled in bangs, and she's wearing smoky eye makeup.

Stevie showed off the doll to fans while onstage at New York's Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, October 1, and then presented it to an audience member.

The doll costs $55 and is available at Target, Walmart and other stores.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

